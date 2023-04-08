Kidnappers of Former Nasarawa Deputy Gov Demand N70m

Advertisement

By Rabiu Omaku

The kidnappers of a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye- Wado, have demanded N70 million ransom before he would be released.

A family member who pleaded anonymity told Universal Reporters Online in Lafia on Saturday disclosed that the kidnappers placed a call for the first time since the abduction of their victim on Friday.

Onje Gye-Wado was kidnapped Friday morning in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government area by unknown gunmen.

Family members,according to a competent source said pleaded to pay ransome of N2 million instead of the N70 million that they requested for.

“The kidnappers are in touch with the family of Professor and have demanded the sum of N70 million, but we are appealing that they should collect N2 million because we can not raise anything more than that due to the public holidays declared by the Federal Government for the Easter celebration,” the source said.

Related