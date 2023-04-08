Your Sins Are Forgiven As You Join Us – Imo APC Assures Ihedioha – PDP Defected Members

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The chairman of APC in Owerri municipal Local Government of Imo State, honourable Ibezim Onyekachi and members of his executive have received not fewer than one thousand People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state, who were identified as core supporters of the former govenor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Ibezim disclosed this in on Saturday, at the reception ceremony held in Oguamalam chapter, Azuzi ward 1, in municipal council Owerri.

While making his official remarks , Ibezim said’ “I want to appreciate you people who have made this bold decision to join our party. I want to assure each and everyone of you that As from today we have baptized you people and your Sins are forgiven as you have joined us.

“One man can not fall in the forest the strength you have in the PDP also use it in the APC because the ship is too big we will accommodate everyone.”

However, members of the PDP who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were led by Mr. Philip Oguamalam who was identified as former Chairman of Azuzi ward 1, and some members of the ward executive that were captured at the event.

Philip who spoke on behalf of the former PDP members, pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the APC at every level.

It could be recall that since the sudden withdrawal of the former govenor, Emeka Ihedioha from Imo PDP primary election, many of his Loyalists have left to join govenor Hope Uzodinma in the APC, while others are negotiating with the labour party to battle the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu who has been predicted to emerge as PDP flag bearer (unopposed) in the party primary coming up by 14th April of 2023.

Many people have alleged that the massive resignation of Ihedioha’s PDP Loyalists In Imo is caused by the sudden withdrawal of the PDP chieftain from contesting for governorship with the platform of PDP.

While there is also clear indications that the former deputy speaker of Nigeria may be in the ballot for Imo Governorship race with a different political party by November 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, political analysts in Imo have warned that the internal unacceptablities within the opposition parties in the state may give the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Uzodinma seventy percent advantage chances of returning for second term.

