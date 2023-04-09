Easter: Anyanwu Calls For Prayers, Expresses Optimism for a Better Imo

Advertisement

Lead contender in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State and National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter to strengthen their faith for divine solution to the challenges of the nation.

Senator Anyanwu urges the people to use the season to forgive one another, restore the bond of unity and pray fervently against every form of disunity, violent conflicts, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery attacks and economic hardship in the land

The PDP National Secretary notes that Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a divine pointer to the inevitable triumph of life over death, light over darkness and enthronement of God’s divine purpose in the affairs of the nation and humanity in general.

Senator Anyanwu therefore urged Nigerians to remain united and resist all anti-people forces that relish in orchestrating disunity and violence for their selfish political interests.

He also enjoins the people to remain calm over the outcome of the just-concluded 2023 general elections as he expresses optimism that all stolen mandates will be retrieved at the Court.

Senator Anyanwu felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy and memorable Easter celebration.

