Imo Gov: APC Days Are Numbered, Anyanwu Threatens Uzodinma- Denies Being Sponsored By Anyone

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The National Secretary Of The Peoples Democratic Party, who is the candidate of the party for Imo Governorship election, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has threatened to sack Governor Hope Uzodinma APC administration in Imo State.

Anyanwu’s statement was contained in a press release signed by his special assistant on media, Ikenna Onuoha on Thursday, 13 of April 2023.

His statement read, “The attention of the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous story on social media and in some quarters that he is being sponsored in the November 11, 2023 election.

“Following this fake news, our phones were inundated with calls by well meaning Nigerians, who in their curiosity sought to ascertain the veracity or authenticity of the story.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this story is not only false, baseless, and misleading, but a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of PDP and its Governorship candidate to deceive the general public.

“What the peddlers of this falsehood forgot is that, in 2019, Senator Anyanwu ran for Governorship election when the person purportedly sponsoring him today was also in the race.

“The questions are; who sponsored Senator Anyanwu in the 2019 Governorship poll if in their mischievous imagination, he can be sponsored today? Whose interest was the PDP Guber candidate protecting as far back as 2019 when some of those championing the fake news today were struggling to be relevant?

“We wish to put the records straight that it is only a failure, a nonentity and a push-over that can be sponsored as a Governorship candidate to destabilize the position of Ndi-Imo and not Senator Anyanwu who represents the minds of every average Imo person.

“The truth of the matter is that the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu is fully out to send the inhuman APC government packing and ensure that our state is secured in its entirety.

“To show his capacity and preparedness to achieve this, Senator Anyanwu presented and released abridged version of his manifesto to the public few minutes after his emergence as Imo PDP Governorship standard bearer; a feat only him and PDP can undertake, when others are still hoping to steal from people’s strategic initiatives.

“We are aware that APC government is still enjoying the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians, incessant kidnapping and total shutdown of all businesses in the country. We are also aware that the reason why these mischief makers resorted to blackmail is because, the National Secretary of PDP resisted them from planting stooges as PDP Governorship aspirants prior to the party’s primary election.

“It is also obvious that peddlers of this uncharitable and divisive venom are jittery of the unity of purpose in PDP as a party which led to the adoption of a consensus option that culminated in the election of Senator Anyanwu as the Standard bearer of the party.

“Joyfully, in all this, the PDP Governorship candidate is neither deterred nor troubled over the misleading stories. The only primary objective of our party, PDP and its Governorship standard bearer, Senator Anyanwu is to sack the vicious, insensitive, retrogressive and inhuman APC administration to be able to secure our society from the senseless killings and economic shortfalls.

“Imo people and the general public are advised to ignore the fake news, and be assured that APC days in our society are numbered.”

