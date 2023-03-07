Umeh, Ubah, Nwoye, Others Receive Certificates of Return as Senators-elect

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah; the senator-elect for Anambra Central, Sen. Victor Umeh; and the senator-elect for Anambra North senatorial zone, Tony Nwoye, have received their Certificates of Return as the members duly elected to represent their respective senatorial districts at the Red Chamber.

The trio received their Certificates of Return on Tuesday at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, alongside other senators-elect from different senatorial zones across the country.

Ubah, Umeh and Nwoye defeated their opponents at the just-concluded Presidential/National Assembly Election held on Saturday, February 25, to emerge the representatives of the three senatorial zones in Anambra. While Ubah, a sitting senator, floored his rivals to retain the Anambra South senatorial seat under the Young People’s Party (YPP); Umeh of the Labour Party silenced and retired the incumbent Senator Uche Ekwunife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra Central. On the other hand, Nwoye of LP dethroned the incumbent Senator Stella Oduah of PDP in Anambra North.

The Certificates of Return were presented to the three senators-elect and others today by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which have also authenticated their victories and prepared them for swearing-in ceremony as members of the 10th Senate come May 29, 2023.

