2023 Poll: Bauchi APC youths accuses stakeholders of Anti-Party Activities

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, have accused the State Chairman of the Party prominent stakeholders for anti Party According to them, was instrumental for the APC to score 45 percent in the state during the Presidential and National Assembly election held on February 25. Two separate petitions sent to the National Chairman of the Party Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, tittle “appealing against the activities of the critical stakeholders in Bauchi State during the Presidential and National Assembly elections ” signed by Abubakar Adamu Babangida and a copy was made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

The petitioners exonorated Former Bauchi Stare Governor Mallam Isa Yuguda, a one time gubernatorial aspirant Sani Al’ameen Muhammad, Former Deputy governor of Bauchi State Sagir Aminu Saleh , Honorable Ibrahim.Zailani , Senator Mohammed A Mohammed and 15 others who defy all.odds and stood In for the party to succeed.

The petitioners alleged that due to anti party of prominent stake holders “We lost the winning votes but we produced 45% which is not the willing of the concern APC members in the state. Although we have the highest vote in the Northeast 316,694 votes.”

“This is the first time PDP won presidential election in Bauchi state since 1999, lack of seriousness from our leaders who are always going round at the national telling you a different story looking for political appointment while they were not setting their house in order, fighting each other for their personal interest made APC lost.”

“Anti-party activities among our leaders is their heartbeat since 2019 and also repeat it 2023. Enough is enough we would not bear it. Some of them were even proud of their support to opposition, Atiku is a northern candidate they do not want to disappoint him.”

“As we are writing this letter to you sir, some of them were making accord with Governor Bala Muhammed of PDP. How to repeat anti- party to produce him again.”

“The same people you gave logistics to pay agent and returning officers. To this time some of APC agent were not paid, make a fact finding committee to investigate the activities of the leader and other leaders of the party including state executive council”

The second petition signed by the National coordinator of APC Youth Movement Alhaji Abdullahi little sent to the office of the National Chairman tittle ” dearth of leadership in Bauchi APC by the State Chairman Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau

The petitioners alleged that ” several complaints have been lodged at the National Secretariat in respect of Bauchi State APC Chairman, the complaints are coming to bear if not addressed and we believe it is going to deny us the joy to celebrate in the forth coming Gubernatorial election just as we’re doing now. May we intimate you or jolt your memory if you’re not aware on some allegations against the APC State Chairman”.

Abdullahi said ” It is constitutional for the Party hierarchy, out of necessity to convene Exco meetings for the progress of the Party, but, it is never so with our State Chapter. Is it because of incapacity of the leadership to do so? or is it a divisive way of strangulating the Party by the Chairman to perpetrate his hidden and deliberate intentions to satisfy his fifth columnist in achieving the plan of scuttling the success of APC at the forthcoming Gubernatorial election?With the foregoing, we want to state categorically, that with these attitudes and with hidden agenda, the forthcoming election will be disastrous if actions are not taken. We will go into the next election with fear, disappointment. distrust and without confidence if the National body did not come to the aid of Bauchi State APC. We pray that the Party, out of its wisdom with experience will see through the smoke screen in Bauchi and do the needful by checkmating the exigencies and appointing an interim leader for the sake of winning the State for the committed and loyal Party members that desire nothing short of winning,” Sir.

Effort to get the comment of the state publicity secretary of the party Adamu Aliyu Jallah was not successful but a senior official of the party urged members to exercise restraint and learn from their past mistakes where internal wranglings cost the party the Bauchi Governorship seat in 2019.

He begged the supporters of the party to vote for the party candidates, protect their votes and discuss their disagreement after election.