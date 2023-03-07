Anambra PDP Demands Removal Of REC, Hails Appeal Court Over Ruling On BIVAS

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP has called for the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu.

Also the party has hailed the ruling of the Appeal Court against the prayers of INEC to reconfigure the BIVAS and iREV noting that it has increased the confidence of the masses on the Independence of the Judiciary.

Similarly the party has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to tamper with the BiVAS and iREV as according to them it is a ploy to destroy evidence for the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.

This is coming as the National leadership of the PDP continued it’s protest against the outcome of the last two Saturdays election.

According to the Coordinator Anambra PDP Stakeholders Forum Chief Bede Nwachukwu who spoke to reporters in Awka;

“From the reports available to us as a political party that took part in the last general election it is clear that the results published as Anambra results were false and this have been made manifest as the Electoral Commission is still uploading results of an election that it has declared it’s winner”

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu cannot claim that she has gone to equity with clean hands when a lot of legible voters could not vote due to the malfunctioning of the BIVAS gadget and it could not accredit all the voters ”

Nwachukwu further contended that “the incident that took place in Anambra South Senatorial District is a case in point where a thugs and security operatives attacked our Senatorial candidate and destroyed materials yet the Resident Electoral Commissioner went ahead to declare a winner and later they are still uploading results ”

“We thank the Court of Appeal for refusing to grant the prayers of INEC to reconfigure the BiVAS and iREV and that shows fairness on the part of the judiciary ”

“This is also an indication that the both the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court would be just enough to affirm that the general election was a rape of the democratic process and the Commission should not attempt to tamper with those gadgets ” he said