Police confirms one dead, 13 injures in Bauchi shooting

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed while several others were variously injured in Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the incident , He said “, APC gubernatorial candidate went out on a rally at about 17.4500hrs, while in Duguri Village, under Yuli-Yin Ward, Alkaleri Local Government Area, violence ensued during the rally in which 14 people were injured, out of the number six were taken to Primary Health Care Center in Duguri, they were treated and discharged.”

Wakil said that Six people that were treated and discharged,include Suleiman Adamu, Danlami Musa, Kabiru Sani, Rabi, Abdulrasheed Bala and Tanko Wakilin Pawa, all residents of Duguri Village. These are the six that were taken to the Health Care Center in Duguri.”

He said that Eight others were seriously injured, they were referred to the General Hospital, Alkaleri stressing that,”Because of the severity of the injuries, the Doctor could only attend to one Mohammed Abdullahi, who is also a resident of that Duguri. The remaining seven were transferred from the General Hospital Alkaleri to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical treatment. and out of the number one person died”

The PPRO assured that the Command is calling on members of the public to be calm as the situation is under control. However, the Command will not leave any stone unturned to deal with any recalcitrant that will want to disrupt the peace that Bauchi State is enjoying presently.

Duguri is the home country of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed who is seeking reelection for a second term under the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is in power in the state.

While briefing Journalists at the Government House early Thursday morning, Director-General of the Bala Mohammed PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Farouk Mustapha alleged that the thugs were members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

He claimed that trouble started when the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar went to Duguri Town in Alkaleri LGA for last rush campaign accompanied by many notable politicians from across the country.

Mustapha Said that , “Today is one of the saddest days in the political history of Bauchi State, all of the gubernatorial candidate of the various parties signed the peace accord at the State Police Command headquarters with all security agencies as it has been the practice in every election year.”

He said that,”, the candidate of the APC, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar rtd was conspicuously absent, only his Deputy candidate was in attendance showing no respect for peace and harmony to reign in Bauchi state.”

Mustafa alleged that, “The APC gang leaders who led today’s thuggery unleashed terror, intimidation on the people of Duguri Town, they were chanting abusive words and breaking all PDP billboards carrying His Excellency’s pictures, buses, PDP offices and Keke NAPEP were all burnt down by the thugs.”

But in a reaction titled, ‘Thugs open fire on Air Marshal Sadique’s convoy in Gov Bala’s Village’ the, Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign Council Alhaji Salisu A. Barau alleged that, “Suspected hired thugs, using dane guns, opened fire on the convoy of the Bauchi state gubernatorial candidate of APC, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubukar, in Duguri, the birth place of the incumbent Bauchi state Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed.”

The APC stated that, “According to eyewitnesses, sounds of sporadic shootings were heard around the premises where campaign lecture was being held, which made the security operatives at the venue to rush to the scene of the shootings.”

stated that, “Where, in an attempt to disarm the thugs and retrieve the guns from them, three people were shot: one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; one from a vigilance group and one from the hunters union.”

“However, the NSCDC operatives succeeded in recovering two dane guns from the thugs while others escaped with their own guns.The victims who sustained gunshot injuries are currently receiving medical attention at ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi,” he said.

Barau concluded alleging that,”It will be recalled that the same pattern of attacks, suspected to be sponsored, were carried out on Air Marshal Sadique’s convoy last month in Akuyam, the home village of the state chairman of PDP.”