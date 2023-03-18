INEC Breaks Record, As Officials Arrive Nnewi South Election Venues Before Time

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

It was historic at communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the first, arrived the venues of election earlier before the scheduled time for election commencement.

Nnewi South, and, in fact, Anambra State at large, have been known for late arrival of INEC officials and voting materials during elections, a phenomenon that also recently repeated during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Election, where INEC officials and voting materials arrived at about 12:37pm, after many had exhausted their patience.

However, the record was broken today during the (ongoing) House of Assembly Election, where INEC officials and materials arrived as early as 7:37am in many communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area.

When this reporter started visiting some of the various polling units across the local government area at about 7:49am, it was observed that the INEC officials and materials were already on ground and set, waiting for 8:30am given time to start accreditation and voting. Some officials said they were instructed to start at exactly 8:30.

Upon return at the polling units, it was observed that voting had already started, while electorates were trooping in and out the venues to exercise their franchise, in a calm and serene atmosphere, with the BVAS machines function effectively as expected.

The contest appears to keen between the candidates of the various political parties taking part in the election.

More details loading…