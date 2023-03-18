“Results Will Not Be Uploaded From Polling Unit” – INEC Field Staff

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com from the polling units in Lagos State indicates the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] may have reneged on the pledges to the citizens of Nigeria following the debacle on the February 25, 2023 presidential elections where the BVAS were stopped from uploading directly onto the IREV portal solely for the presidential results.

Available information indicate that the field staff of the INEC at the Victor Olaiya/Idahosa Aguda polling Unit has expressed to the would-be voters that the voter accreditation will be conducted at the polling unit but the uploading of the votes to the IREV portal will not be done at the polling unit venue as stipulated by the INEC electoral guidelines. The INEC field stated that the network will only be available at the “Center” – that the uploading will only be done at the “Center”.

This is occurred at PU 059 – where INEC officials said they won’t upload from the PU, that it would be uploaded from the center. Victor olaiya/idahosa aguda polling unit – Code number: 24-20-02-059 Surulere Lagos State.

This development comes after the INEC Chairman had made pledges that the results would uploaded from the various unit across the nation.

247ureports.com contacted the INEC through the spokesperson to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi. He did not respond.

