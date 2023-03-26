Imo Guber: Ararume Denies Picking Guber Forms Under Labour Party

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A former senator that represented Okigwe Zone, Ifeanyi Araraume has debunked reports that he had picked the expression of interest form to run for the office of governor in Imo state, under the Labour Party (LP).

Araraume, who stated this in a statement by his issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Legal and Public Affairs, described the report as fake and mischievous.

The statement said: “The attention of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has been drawn to the mischievous and fake list of Labour Party governorship aspirants, making rounds in Sections of the Media wherein his name was published as having picked the expression of interest form to run for the office of governor in Imo state, under the Labour Party (LP).

“Senator Arararaume hereby reiterates unequivocally that he is still a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC).

“He is not a member of Labour Party and has not picked or paid for any nomination form from Labour Party and does not intent to do so now or later in this dispensation.

“Senator Araraume is a responsible member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and does not even have the faintest idea who the Labour Party ward chairman is in his immediate ward.

“It should be noted that the Distinguished Senator is not a man to shy away from what he believes in and will not approach the Governorship contest in Imo state through the back door if he wishes to throw his hat into the ring for a contest which he has the requisite qualifications and capacity.

“The fake aspirants list under the Imo state Labour Party is a fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who are bent on using his name to score cheap political victory.

“We hereby advise that the said list be disregarded as the story is not the true representation of facts on ground.”

