Another Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth in Anambra, Seeks to Re-unite with Family

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Another mentally challenged woman has been delivered of a baby girl in Onitsha commercial city of Anambra State.

The mentally challenged woman, identified as Adaora, was said to have given birth to her beautiful baby over the weekend.

According to reports trending on the social media, Adaora was assisted by some nurses who live around the area —the Woliwo Layout, Onitsha —where she gave birth. She was said to have given birth at about 8.pm on Saturday, while information about her childbirth was observed to have over the media space on Monday, following her expression of interest and intent to re-unite with her family members.

According to a concerned citizen who publicised the information on her social media handle, the mentally challenged woman said she hailed from Akaegbu Village in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The concerned citizen, in her post, also called on people from Akokwa who may know the lady to come to Chimezie Motors, opposite Izuchukwu Transport Company, and ask of her, as she has expressed interest to re-unite with her family members.

It would be recalled that another mentally challenged woman in Onitsha had also similarly delivered a baby boy just few hours after she was rescued through the assistance of some good-spirited individuals, sometime in January 2020,