Imo Governorship: Labour Party Reenforces To Sack Uzodinma Govt, Ex- Senator Joins Race

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew , Owerri

The November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship Election is becoming very interesting as Imo Ex Senator, Nneji Athan Achonu joined Governorship race with the platform of the Labour party to unseat Hope Uzodinma APC led administration.

Senator Achonu, a very close friend to the former president of Nigeria, (Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo), who represented Imo North senatorial district shortly in the 8th Assembly House.

Imo Ex Senator purchased his nomination and declaration of interest form for Imo Governorship race under the platform of labour party, to battle other seven aspirants who have already purchased gubernatorial form in the Labour party.

Recall that the labour party had issued a statement last week to Sack the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma from the Douglas House through November 2023 Governorship Poll.

However, the movement of the LP in Imo State and southeast, according to some political analyst have out shined the peoples Democratic party (PDP) and other opposition political parties in the East.

It is however on record that Imo LP have sold gubernatorial aspiration form to over six aspirants in Imo, including Chief Humphrey Anumodu, Honourable Ike C Ibe, senator Chris Anyanwu, Gen Ogunewe(Rtd) Martin Agbaso, Basil Maduka Athan Nneji and others who are in the race to battle Govenor Uzodinma in the ballot.

Meanwhile, apart from the former Governor of Imo State, honourable Emeka Ihedioha and PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, no Imo citizen have declared interest to run Governorship with the platform of the PDP.

This is enough to say that the forces of labour party in Imo State have shadowed the PDP family and other opposition parties.

History has revealed that since the practice of Democracy in Imo State, from 1999-date, this is the first time a military General (Rtd) is declaring interest to govern Imo State (Gen. Jack Ogunewe).