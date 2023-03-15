Alleged Homicide: Police Declare Bauchi Lawmaker Wanted, pledge one million reward

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Nigerian Police Force has declared a member of the House of Representatives , APC representing Bauchi federal constituency, Hon. Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, wanted over alleged incitement, disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

Bauchi State Police Commissioner Aminu Alhassan told reporters today In Bauchi , He said the law maker was declared wanted after he failed to honor all the invitation sent to him , and by law if you fail to honour our invitation then we can declare you wanted once a person is declared wanted anywhere policeman see him he will arrest him”

A Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued on Monday bearing the photograph of Hon. Shehu, from the Office of the Inspector General of Police, said the lawmaker was wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

Police said, “The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police. He is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, Inciticement, Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.”

According to the police bulletin, “Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station.”

Police pledge to give one million Naira reward to anyone who provide useful information that will lead to his arrest.

Our correspondent reports that the lawmaker was accused being involved in the recent violent clash in Duguri town, the birthplace of the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, when the campaign train of the State’s governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the area for campaign, which resulted in the killing of one person while many others were injured.