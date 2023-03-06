Allegations against Gov. Soludo are cheap lies to incite people against him —Aburime

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has described some allegations being peddled and levelled against the Governor on different media platforms as cheap lies cooked up by people to set Ndị Anambra against the Governor and the ruling party in the state, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Aburime disclosed this in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, in which he also noted that the allegations are purely politically motivated and are primarily aimed at destabilizing the Governor and APGA ahead of the forthcoming State House of Assembly election.

He spoke while reacting to a trending piece by an unknown amateur author, which accuses Governor Soludo of plotting to kill the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, in connivance with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu, and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, among others.

According to the author of the viral post, Soludo secretly took a midnight flight to Imo State Government House over the weekend, to meet with Uzodimma, Tinubu and Tinubu’s son, Seyin Tinubu, where they told him they wanted to eliminate Obi, and also paid him the sum of $5,000,000 (five million US Dollars) to help them carry out the task, after which he should blame it on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives, since he (Soludo) is from the same state with Obi.

The rigmarolic author, however, did not include a single evidence in his report to back up his claims, only to rush further to raise alarm that Governor Soludo should be held responsible if anything should happen to Peter Obi.

Mr. Aburime, in his reaction to the publication, wondered why people would just create irrelevant and mischievous contents from nowhere and start circulating them on the social media to deceive the public, hit up the polity, and cause unnecessary tension in the society

While challenging the writer of the piece to come up with, at least, one evidence to back up his scandalous write-up, the Press Secretary equally opined that the reason for the concoction and circulation of many of such irrelevant contents, lies and allegations against Soludo in this election period is to poison the minds of the people especially Ndị Anambra against Soludo and APGA candidates. He said the masterminders of the propaganda are primarily aiming to make Ndị Anambra start seeing the Governor and APGA in the bad light and consequently work against them in the forthcoming Saturday election.

Aburime, while cautioning people to desist from campaign of calumny and causing unnecessary tension in the land, also advised the people to disregard the write-up and all the allegations made therein. He also advised Ndị Anambra to come out en masse and vote massively for APGA candidates in the forthcoming State House of Assembly election, even as he stated emphatically that Soludo never hated Peter Obi and has never ploted or been part of any evil plot against him.

The Press Secretary also wondered at how people have magnified and blown Governor Soludo’s political stance in the 2023 general election out of proportion, and capitalize on that to blaspheme, castigate and even attempt to crucify him. He called on those who harbour hatred against the Governor for his political stance and reminded them that political parties are like houses, and that everybody must not be in the same house at the same, no matter how appealing or attractive any of the house may seem to be over others.

“Support Governor Soludo, vote APGA candidates in the forthcoming election, and you won’t regret you did so,” he advised Ndị Anambra.