Naira Swap: Gov Ganduje Met with Bank Managers, CBN, Security Heads

– As he promised to continue fighting poor policy implementation

– Names implementation as COVID-23

In his effort to find lasting solution to the suffering faced by citizens as a result of shortage of new Naira notes and unending queues in banks, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, brainstormed with bank managers, representatuve of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), security agencies and other stakeholders, at interactive session.

The engagement took place at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Thursday, as he assured that, “The policy is a good one, but the implementation is poorly executed and ill-timed. The poor implementation is either a display of incapacity and/or as a sign of sabotage.”

Explaining that, the implementation was not aimed at economic development, but for destroying democracy and causing confusion all over.

“Implementation of the policy is our major concern and problem. Not the policy itself. If you want implement such policy there is a need for you to make public enlightenment and engagement with stakeholders before you arrive at implementation stage.

If you want implement any policy as a leader you need to take many things into consideration. People are suffering,” he challenged.

Unknown to the implementers of the policy, according to the governor, “You cannot successfully implement a policy without proper planing for it. You need strong institutions if you want implement this kind of policy.”

Kano state government he reiterated, would continue to fight for the good implementation of the new Naira policy.

Challenging that, “Probably the people targeted by the poor implementation of this policy are not even suffering like other citizens. Something must be done to ameliorate this hardship being faced by our people.”

After reminding people about the state government intervention during COVID-19 pandemic, when the state distributed palliatives, he further challenged that, “Since we are facing what I now called COVID-23 we are making all preparations towards distributing palliatives again.”

He also promised that as people continue to face hard times, the state government is planning to flood streets with buses that would be moving people free of charge to major destinations in the state