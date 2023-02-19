Police identify gunmen who attacked Anambra police station today

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has identified members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network as those who perpetrated the foiled attack on a police station in the state today.

234UREPORTS reported that some gunmen were overpowered and gunned down in the early hours of Sunday by security operatives, as their charms failed them while they attempted to attack the 3:3 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, in Oyi Local Government of the state.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who identified the gunmen as IPoB/ESN members, also said that two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota Sienna vehicle with Reg. No.: Abuja ABC 848 EQ, charms and other incriminating items were also recovered from the gunmen.

He explained that the gunmen, who were armed with guns, IEDs and petrol bombs, came in their numbers with two SUV vehicles and one Toyota Sienna, and started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station, but were fiercely engaged and resisted by the Divisional Police Officer and his men in a long gun battle before the prompt reinforcement team, made up of the Military and PMF Operatives arrived the scene.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the insurgents threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen,” Ikenga said.

He added that, while some of the insurgents escaped with bullet wounds, the situation is under control and the incident still being assessed.

“Joint operations are still ongoing to track down the fleeing insurgents and further development shall be communicated, please,” he added.

Recall that gunmen had been on sustained rampage and bent on attacking policemen and police facilities in Anambra State for the past four weeks now.