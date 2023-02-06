Police Arrest Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos

Advertisement

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested some Yoruba Nation agitators planning to protest in the Alausa area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Sunday on his verified Twitter handle.

He said, “Earlier today, a number of Yoruba Nation agitators commenced setting up camp at Alausa planned to be used as base to launch a massive protest.

“Camp was promptly dislodged while agitators were arrested. Investigation continues at State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),” he said.

According to him, lawlessness will not be tolerated in the state.

“Protests that started with this format, in Lagos, always snowballed into infringement of the rights of others, destruction of property and difficult-to-manage situations.

“At Lagos State Police Command, we put crime statistics to use,” Hundeyin said.

He said section 4 of the Police Act 2020 stated that the police shall maintain public safety, law and order and also protect the lives and property of all persons in Nigeria.