Buhari Calls Killing Of Nigerians In Burkina Faso Unwelcome

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the tragic news of the murder of a number Nigerian Muslim pilgrims on their way to Kaolak, Senegal, when the buses conveying them came under gun attack in Burkina Faso.

The President expressed his condolences and prayed for the safety of other Nigerians stranded there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Nigerian Embassy in Burkina Faso, is engaging with the Burkinabe authorities and awaits the outcome of their investigation of the unfortunate incident, and if necessary, to ensure that all culprits are appropriately sanctioned.

The Nigerian Government will make every effort to secure the mortal remains of the deceased and the survivors of the attack.