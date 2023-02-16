Ohanaeze Ndigbo In Cross River Declares Support For APC

Advertisement

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo in IKom Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State has declared to support the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections holding on February 25 and March 11.

The declaration was made by members of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation in Nigeria when former Senate Leader, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, visited the Igbo Community in Ikom LGA to canvass votes for APC in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on behalf of the members who came out in large numbers to warmly welcome Ndoma-Egba and his entourage, the President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Ikom, Mr. Agwu Nwokedi, said the APC chieftain has been helpful and supportive to the Igbo community right from when he represented Cross River Central Senatorial District in the Senate.

Recalling how their sister, Amaka, Ndoma-Egba’s late wife played significant role in ensuring that the Igbo community was given due recognition with the full support of the ex-Senate Leader, Mr. Nwokedi said the group will work for APC, knowing that with his position as a leading light in the party, the Igbos will be remembered in the scheme of things.

The PG said the Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot forget so soon how the erstwhile leader of the Senate use his office to positively affect the lives of the people.

Earlier, in his speech, the APC heavyweight while thanking the Igbo community for the tremendous support he had always received from the group, particular in the course of his 12-year sojourn in the Red Chamber, assured them that they will not regret throwing their weight behind the party for the 2023 polls.

“I thank you all for the warm reception. I’m quite impressed with the large turnout for this meeting despite the short notice. Today, I have come here to plead with you to vote for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all the elections holding on February 25 and March 11. I have had a very good relationship with the Igbo community in Ikom over the years, and so, I’m confident that whatever I ask from you, you will do for me. I am asking you to vote 5/5 for APC in the coming elections. Vote for all our candidates – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Senator Bassey Otu aka Sweet Prince for Governor, Our current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams for Senate, Victor Abang aka Mature for House of Reps and Agbor Bassey aka Correct Man for House of Assembly. I can assure you that you stand to gain a lot from voting for all the candidates of APC, the party in power in Cross River State and at the centre,” the APC stalwart declared.

Even though he is not standing as a candidate in the 2023 elections, Ndoma-Egba, a highly respected grassroots politician who is the Secretary of the Campaign Planning Directorate of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PPC), has been working round the clock to ensure the victory of his party. He has just completed his ward to ward campaign for APC in Ikom and has started the unit to unit movement while also meeting with stakeholders/groups.