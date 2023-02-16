Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 10-year-old boy

Advertisement

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Illiyasu Garba, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel. did not take the plea of Garba for want in jurisdiction.

Emmanuel ordered that the case file should be sent to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until March 20 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Garba committed the offence on Jan. 22 at his residence.

Leo said that the suspect lured the boy into his room and defiled him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.