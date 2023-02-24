Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An Anambra-based sex worker operating in Awka the state capital has pledged to offer free sex to the first five customers who approach him in her office if the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi wins the 2023 general election.

The sex worker, identified as Jenny, made the declaration on Thursday night at the ever-busy Abakaliki Street (also known as the Club Road) in Awka, which is adjudged the Headquarters of sex workers in Anambra state.

Jenny started by shouting and cheering Obi’s name, while also assuring that her vote is for him.

“Obi! Obi! Obi! My vote is for you, nwoke oma ọsịsọ! Beware, Obi must win this election!” she repeatedly said (in English-mixed Igbo language), thereby attracting the attention of the passers-by and those having fun in the area.

According to her, aside the confidence she repose in Obi’s competence to lead Nigeria to the promised land if he wins, Obi’s emergence will also help to make life better for them.

“Can you imagine that I’ve been standing here since this night, without making one Kobo or one Niara, just because of Buhari’s new naira. Nobody patronizes me anymore because I don’t accept transfer.

“In fact election should come quick so that we will vote out this people and enthrone Obi. In fact, if Peter Obi wins, I will offer free sex to the first guys who will approach me,” she declared (all in English-mixed Igbo language), throwing the audience into laughter, as she salaciously left the scene to ‘hawk her goods’ on the other side of the street, while the listeners gradually dispersed.

This reporter Izunna Okafor, gathered that Obi, who is one of the forefront candidates for the 2023 election, has been getting endorsement from different groups and individuals who have all pledged to support him, vote him, and contribute their resources to ensure he wins the election