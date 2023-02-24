2023; Nigeria May Break Up If Election Is Rigged. Says Clerics 

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

As Nigerians go to the polls this weekend clerics under the umbrella of Christian Faithfuls forum have warned about the possible break up of the country should the election be manipulated.

They further alleged hat the grand plot by those they described as enemies of democracy to tamper with the BIVAS has been exposed and that the masses are out to take on them should they attempt to do that.

Spokesman of the group Apostle Victor Ndulue who spoke to reporters noted that Nigerians have chosen who the next President of the country would be adding that the Candidate of Labour Party Mr Peter Obi has already been chosen for the task of rebuilding the country.

“We had in April last year predicted that Mr Peter Obi would emerge as the choice of the masses and today we have been vindicated by what is happening in this country”

“Those who think that they would rig this election should be mindful of the grave consequences of this country breaking up and they would be held responsible for that”

Ndulue further noted that the Nigerian youths have become more political that you cannot take them for a ride and this movement that is happening in this country is not only spiritual but Devine ”

“This country is witnessing a Divine intervention and no mere mortal can stop it and the consequences would be would be grave and that would be the breaking up of this country ” he said.

The body urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to stamp it’s feet on the ground and ensure free fair and credible elections in the country.