Declare Your Stand Now On Obi, Atiku, Tinubu Presidency, Imeobi Igbo Tells Newly Elected Ajaero-Led NLC Leadership

By Chuks Eke

The Imeobi Igbo Forum, a pan Igbo grassroots sociocultural organization, has asked the newly elected Comrade Joseph Ajjaero-led leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to declare their support for any of the presidential candidates of the foremost political parties contesting the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Imeobi Igbo said having just been elected at recently concluded 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the NLC in Abuja on Tuesday 7th February, it is high time the new NLC leadership declare their stand for any of the presidential candidates to enable the entire labour workforce cheer such a candidate to victory.

National President of Imeobi Igbo, Dr. Mike Ikegulu who stated this in a press statement he issued to newsmen yesterday, via SMS, said it is worrisome that after listening to his lengthy acceptance speech, Ajaero did not make any mention of Labor Party or Peter Obi.

According to Imeobi Igbo, “Ajaero’s stand on the candidate to support was vague and non committal. If anything, his plan for the next government, hopefully Labour Party’s Peter Obi, is confrontational and as such,

Imeobi Igbo Forum is asking whether the rumored divorce between the Labour Party and NLC is now official?”

“Days to the 2023 general elections, IIF enquires of when the labour movement in Nigeria will come for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of LP.

In July 2022, the former NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in an interview, said that workers have recovered the LP and have activated their political commission in all the 36 states of Nigeria in preparation for the 2023 general elections. Wabba said that the Nigeria workers were conscientized to actively participate in the democratic dispensation, after the NLC political summit”

The LP is a party registered and promoted by the NLC. In fact statutorily, NLC & TUC are Central Executive Committee CEC members of LP. They have offices in 774 LGAs of Nigeria’s 36 States. The labour movement can fill the structure gap that the discredited parties are boasting about as there are workers in every nooks and crannies of Nigeria”.

“We are yet to feel the impact of the labour movement on the fortunes of LP. More worrisome is the continued flirtation with other political parties. Let NLC and TUC show up now and join the movement, if they still believe in birthing a new Nigeria or forever remain silent and obscure. It’s not a time to pander to ethnic, religious and monetary considerations but to mobilize the Nigeria work force in both NLC and TUC to go get their PVCs and vote Peter Obi to change the narrative in Nigeria”.

“Peter Obi, not only belongs to the labour movement, but is the best of all the leading candidates for President”.