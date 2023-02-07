Breaking News: Gunmen Kill Varsity Lecturer In Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unidentified gunmen, on Tuesday, reportedly murdered a university lecturer, Prof. Prof. Anthony Nweke Eze, in Anambra State.

The deceased was said to be a former Dean of the Faculty of Education at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

According to sources, Prof. Eze was killed in his residence around the Freedom Garden in Ifite, Awka.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen stormed the deceased’s residence and fired some shots at him. The source further said the deceased made efforts to survive as he was strugglingly running and gasping for help with the bullet wounds, but the gunmen still chased after him and rained some more bullets into his head, which led to his death.

It was gathered that the gunmen later returned to also murder the wife of the deceased, who miraculously escaped from them.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said he did not have any information on the attack.

Until his death, the deceased was a professor of Technology and Vocational Education, Faculty Of Education in Nnamdi Azikiwe University.