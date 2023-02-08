Ebonyi 2023: CP Garba Urge Political Actors To Abide By Rules Of Engagement

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ebonyi state, Aliyu Garba have urged Political parties in the state to abide by the rules of engagement, in order to be law abiding citizens.

CP Garba stated this Tuesday in Abakaliki, during an interactive session with State Resident Electoral Commission, REC, Political party Stakeholders and local government Chairmen in preparation for 2023 general election.

Speaking, CP Garba said “If any political party wants to have its rally in a venue, and that venue is a government institution or public place, you should apply to the security officer of that local government.

“If they want to have their campaign any other place, this is the time for campaign. Everybody is allowed to campaign, as long as your campaign will be within the rules of engagement.

“If you go contrary to the rule, the law is no respecter of anyone. You will be arrested and you will be dealt with.

Adding, let’s try our possible best to go along with the rules of engagement, in order to be law abiding. Let us always admonish ourselves in order to have peace and tranquility,” Garba stated.