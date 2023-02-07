2023: 100,000 People Decamp To PDP In Bauchi – Bauchi Governor

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has explained that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the State has received over 100,000 decampees from different Political Parties.

Governor Bala stated this at the Presidential Campaign rally of the PDP in Bauchi State , He said the people of Bauchi are for PDP and assured that Bauchi will vote for Atiku unconditionally.

He expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.

The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.

He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.

Atiku explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.

The presidential Candidate expressed happiness for seeing the mammoth crowd that attended the campaign rally which he said the turn out of supporters from Bauchi is the best.

He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.

The PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position Nigerian president adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations .

He said the expect over two million votes from the People of Bauchi State.

The event has in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Ifenyi Okowa, Governors of Bauchi Senator Bala Mohammed, Adamawa Ahmadu Fintiri, Akwa Ibom UDom Emanuel, former Governors, senators among others.

Atiku has visited the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi and the home of a renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi