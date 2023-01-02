Tinubu: APC supporters threaten to withdraw supports, if Shetima continue romance with suspended former Gov. Abubakar

Advertisement

All progressive Congress ( APC), s supporters in Bauchi state has threatened to work against the Presidential aspirations of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party and his running mate Kashim Shetima, if Kashim Shetima continue with his meeting with the suspended former governor of Bauchi state , Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

In a terse press statement released to Newsmen in Abuja on Monday, signed by the coordinator of the North- East supporters for Tinubu/ Kashim 2023, Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo, the group stated that ” We found the meeting with the former governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar with Kashim Shetima, Tinubu’s running mate suspicious and repulsive”

” This was the former governor who dine and wine with the opposition, People’s Democratic party ( PDP), in the state , a well known PDP’s mole in the state.

He was suspended and expelled by the All Progressive Congress (APC), in his ward for anti- party, there is no record that he has been re- registered as a member All Progressive Congress ( APC), in Bauchi state ” the group stated.

Gololo warned of the imminent danger ahead of the 2023 election in Bauchi state” The impression that meeting has created is that the party in Bauchi state is rewarding ant- party and other members may hobnob with the opposition without any regards for the outcome of such meeting”

” We are calling on the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shetima to beware of future meetings without consultation with stakeholders as other members who have been working for the A PC in Bauchi may toe the path of the former governor who is working hard to stop the governorship candidate of the party in Bauchi state, Sadiq Abubakar from clinching the governorship seat in 2023″

” We are not comfortable with that meeting and we condemned it for whatever purpose it was meant to achieve ”

The All Progressive Congress ( APC),’ s Gololo, recalled how MA Abubakar shun the reception for Sadiq Abubakar and went to Government House Bauchi to organize reception for Governor Bala Mohammed, the Peoples Democratic party candidate and incumbent governor of Bauchi state.