Gov Bala Mohammed Storms Jama’are, Asks Voters To Vote For All PDP Candidates

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today solicited for the votes of the entire people of Jama’are local government area to all the PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing supporters of the party during PDP campaign rally in the area, the Governor said voting all PDP’s candidates would enable them work collectively in harmony to provide citizens with the needed social amenities.

Bala Mohammed assured if reelected to work with all the party’s stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives of taking Bauchi to a greater heights for the benefit of all.

He also solicited for votes to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and promised to collaborate with him if elected to enable Bauchi benefit from various developmental programmes and interventions.

Governor Bala who expressed gratitude to voters in Jama’are for their warm welcome and reception and commended them for their support and cooperation to his administration in the implementation of people’s oriented projects.

In their separate remarks, the PDP state chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam and the director general of the campaign council, Honourable Faroouk Mustapha assured people of Jama’are local government of better things ahead in the second term of Governor Bala if reelected.