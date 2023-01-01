Happy New Year From 247

Advertisement



Today is January 1, 2023 – the first day of the year. A new year.

We at 247ureports.com collectively wish our readers a happy and prosperous new year. May the new year bring good tidings of joy and answered prayers. May the troubles bedevilling the country Nigeria find its solution easily without much rancour.

As we enter the new year, may we never forget the promises of a better tomorrow and the pledges to help make the year 2023 a better period for our fellow humans and citizens of the world.

We will make it. Our prayers will be answered. 2023 will be the year of smiles and achieved hopes and dreams.

May the Creator of the Universe bless the new year.