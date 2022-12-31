Fmr Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioha raises alarm over plot by Imo govt to accuse him of sponsoring violence in Imo

Advertisement



Former Governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha has alerted the public of a plot by the state government to accuse him of sponsoring violence in the state.

In a statement signed by his Media aide Chibuike Onyeukwu and made available to newsmen, he said the plot to tarnish his image has taken a devilish dimension with the circulation on social media of a doctored confession of a suspected IPOB members Onye Army who mentioned one Ihedioha as his accomplice.

He enjoins Imolites to remain alert as the government will stop at nothing in it’s effort to tarnish his image.

According to the statement, it says “a look at the original video showed the suspect while answering questions from the Commissioner of Police describe his own Ihedioha which is not the former governor of the state.” It continues, “But the good news is that the character and trajectory of Emeka Ihedioha are well known to Nigerians.

According to the statement, the government of Imo state is afraid of the rising profile of Ihedioha ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state.

Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha used the opportunity to condemn the recent attacks on government facilities and Imolites by unknown gunmen and called on security agencies not to relent in the fight against the gunmen