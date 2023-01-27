Fuel Scarcity: APC Presidential Campaign Mobilizes 6000 Bikes, Carmel, Alleges Sabotage

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chieftain Dr. Haruna Garus Gololo has collaborated the statement credited to the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Presidential Candidate that the current fuel scarcity and paucity of funds is targeted at him.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had at a presidential rally in Abeokuta told the party supporters that the redesigning of currency and fuel scarcity was an act of sabotage.

Though the All Progressive Congress (APC), Presidential Council team has denied the allegations saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was quoted out of context as according to Bayo Onanga, the spokesperson of the PCC , ” Tinubu was only drawing the attention of the Government to the sabotage by the opponents”

However, Garus Gololo, an APC Chieftain and one of the supporters and Coordinators of the Tinubu/ Shetima Campaign in the North -East told news in Abuja on Friday that “The scarcity and redesigning of currency is indeed targeted at Tinubu and Shetima”

“We have also come to the conclusion that president Buhari and some of his kitchen cabinets are working against the aspirations and candidature of Tinubu and Shetima presidency”

Gololo warned that unless something urgent is done to reverse the current hardship occasioned by the perennial scarcity and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), s redesigning policy the party and its candidates will face a major revolt from Nigerians.

“Buhari had enjoyed all the needed support when he was contesting. He contested thrice and lost, if not for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other patriotic members of the party, he couldn’t have won the election. For him President Buhari to turn round to use fuel scarcity and currency designs to weak our campaign is unfortunate, but we will not give up”

Part of the plan to sustain the campaign according to Gololo is the mobilization of 6000 bicycles and Carmel to continue with the campaign in the North – east.

Already the group over the weekend has begun mobilization of its members to sustain their campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Shetima for the February 2023.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gololo has sent a congratry message the Governor Oyetola of Osun state for his victory at the Tribunal saying it is a victory for democracy and the Electoral Act.