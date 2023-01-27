2023: I’m still in senatorial race —Victor Umeh speaks after court disqualification

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The disqualified senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Chief Victor Umeh, has said he’s still contesting the 2023 general election.

Chief Umeh was, on Friday, disqualified from contesting the February 25 senatorial election, by a High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State capital.

The court, presided over by Hon Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, declared that Umeh violated the provisions of the Electoral Act by standing for elections in same senatorial zone under two different political parties. It also ruled that Umeh’s name was still in the membership register of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as at the time he emerged the Labour Party’s senatorial flag bearer for the zone on Sept 30, 2022.

The court further revealed that there was no evidence that the resignation letter purportedly submitted by Chief Umeh to APGA was actually received by the party leadership. It therefore nullified Umeh’s candidacy and faulted the publication of Umeh’s name as LP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

To cap up its ruling, the court also issuing an injunction restraining Umeh from parading himself as a senatorial candidate.

However, Umeh, while addressing his supporters at a function shortly after the judgement, told them to remain unwavering, as he is still in the race.

He described the legal challenge as a machination to forestall his journey to the red chamber, even as he urged his supporters to come out en masse on the election and vote for the Labour Party, after which they should go home and relax, on the belief that they have voted capable hands and sane people into power.

He also reassured his constituents and Ndị Igbo in general of speaking their minds, giving them quality representation and empowerments, among other dividends of democracy.

Umeh further revealed that he has appealed the court judgement, while urging his supporters to remain calm, as he is optimistic of getting justice.