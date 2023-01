Advertisement

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the round that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading.

Peter Afunanya PhD, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja

16th January, 2023​