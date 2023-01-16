Imo state House of Assembly Took N27b To Reject LG Autonomy: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Alleged

Advertisement

… Says S’East Governors Are Political Cum Economic Vandals

The apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Counci has in totality, frowned at the recent rejection of Local Government Autonomy in exchange for a whopping sum of twenty seven billion naira, (N27b) by the the Imo State House of Assembly.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Council described South-East governors as Political cum economic vandals in Igbo land.

Addressing Journalists in Owerri, Imo State’s capital on Monday 16th January 2023, the Council’s national President, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka who exonerated the federal government, advised NdIgbo to hold past and present South-East Governors responsible for the region’s protracted economic strangulation.

Igboayaka described the Igbo race as the most “unfortunate”, having produced “the league of professional 419 syndicates” as Governors in 1999, adding, “those who conspired against Local Government and State joint account, a calculated attempt to loot Local Government funds.

In his words:

“Since 1999, SouthEast Governors abandoned Local Government and turned it to a mere Animal farm. Every facility at various local governments have been vandalized, including tractors procured by Military government to maintain rural roads

“Community markets, Health Centres, primary and secondary schools, water facilities installed by military regime are all in shambles

“As of today, there is no functional facility at various local government councils , some of them has been sold or privatized by the criminal past and present governors in SouthEast. Many of these criminal governors that looted LGA funds are in Senate today. They’re merely on business transaction with our common resources. The likes of Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen Chimaraoke Nnamani, Dr. Theodore Ahamefula Orji, Senator Rochas Okorocha and co are in Senate as a means to continue to loot Constituency funds.

“The social cum political evil of SouthEast is the worst than what Ndigbo have received from the Nigeria government.

“Just on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Ndigbo received another blow of wickedness by some charlatans in Imo State House of Assembly led by one notorious looter, Rt. Hon Emeka Nduka and rejected autonomy for the legislature. They also rejected autonomy for the judiciary and rejected local government autonomy as well after collecting whooping sum of N27 billion to share among cligues of Yahoo boys masquerading as House of Assembly members.

“This is why ideologically, AlaIgbo has been defiled by men of questionable characters who are answering His Excellencies, Distinguished and Honorable. Unfortunately the excellencies are merely excellent in looting LGA funds, the Distinguish have distinguished themselves in poor representative of Ndigbo at Abuja, only good in importing foreign Woman for *xual consumption and spoiling our women who turned into harlotry in Abuja.”

“The honourable has no idea of legislative responsibility or have any iota of an oversight function of lagislators.

Igboayaka, advised aggrieved Igbo youths to refrain from blaming the federal government and Hausa/Fulani for their predicament, alleging that their birthrights are being consistently sold by the past and present Governors and all those in the corridors of power at various levels.

“Our youths in Pro-Biafran struggle- IPOB, MASSOB, BIM, MOBIN, EASTERN PEOPLE’S CONGRESS, BIAFRA NATIONAL LEAGUE, etc, should look internally to know that neither the federal government nor Fulanis are the major problem of Ndigbo; our internal traitors are Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, house of Assembly members ministers of Igbo extraction.

“I, therefore, urge Igbo Youths especially Imo state Youth to mobilize for social action against the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly who led some legislative criminals and to took 27 billion to reject Local Government Autonomy” Igboayaka concluded.