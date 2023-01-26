Breaking News: Gunmen Kill Female Police Officer In Another Imo Community, 1 Other

Advertisement

Gunmen operating in a commercial bus popularly known as Busimo have killed two people- a female police officer identified as Chinyere Obilor and a civilian.

The officer was caught in an exchange of crossfire when criminals ambushed them at Ihitte junction in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state on Owerri- Aba Road while on a duty on Wednesday.

The female cop was attached to the Highway Patrol team of the state police command.

The spokesperson for the Police in the state, Henry Okoye, could not be reached as he refused to answer his phone.