Ebonyi 2023: APGA Declares Its Campaign DG

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi state chapter has declared Barr. Samuel Okporie, its Campaign Director General.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Guber Candidate of APGA, Ebonyi state, Prof Odoh Ifeanyi disclosed this Wednesday, at the Party Secretariat in Abakaliki.

Barr. Agwu Samuel Okporie is a lawyer of repute with over a decade experience in legal practice in the state and beyond, particularly on political matters. He hails from Afikpo south in Ebonyi state.

Addressing journslists, Prof Odoh affirmed that his team has the most credible people for the election, void of

mediocrity.

“We want to give our people the best, we have heard enough of mediocre people. We want to raise the leadership standard in Ebonyi so that in the future, people would also look at their records. You don’t just show up from somewhere and want to become a leader”,he stated.

Meanwhile, the Campaign DG, Barr. Agwu Samuel Okporie, vow to sail the party to victory at the 2023 general election, leveraging the personality/goodwill of APGA Gubernatorial Candidate.