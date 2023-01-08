As Lamido receives Jigawa Ex-deputy governor to PDP – By Adamu Muhd Usman

Advertisement

The PDP founding father, national political leader, former foreign affairs minister and former Jigawa state governor, Dr. Sule Sule Lamido (CON) welcomed a former deputy governor of the state, Ahmad Mahmoud, on Friday, January 6, 2023 . Ahmad defected from the ruling APC to the PDP. Though, he was indeed a PDP, going back memories of his politics and associates. His contributions to the party and the state can never be washed away.

The former deputy governor, Mr Mahmoud, resigned from the APC last week. He was the deputy governor of Jigawa state between 2007 to 2015 when Lamido was the governor of the state.

Before joining the PDP, Mr Mahmud was commissioner representing Jigawa State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) from where he resigned in May and contested for the APC …….

His excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud, the only deputy governor who served or worked with Dr. Sule Lamido from 2007-2015 without any problem or any disagreement.

Alhaji Ahmed was the deputy governor in the history of Nigerian politics and governance that served his Boss (governor) for good eight years without any misunderstanding, quarrel, complaints of any form of impeachment threat throughout the eight years period. This is as a result of Sule Lamido’s political orientation, participation, experience, maturity, good democratic awareness , prudence leadership and his policy of letting others grow politically and economically.

We must remember him as one of the deputy governors in the history of Nigerian politics who was given the opportunity by his boss to operate freely without any deprivation and intimidations also as an independent, powerful, functional, active and engaging executive deputy governor of his time.

Lamido is truly a good and a genuine leader, a true and authentic democrat, a reliable and a committed Nigerian politician and the best governor of Jigawa state. Lamido’s style is a product of the Aminu Kano politics of All for one, one for all

Ahmed return to PDP will not be faraway from the failure of APC led government virtually in all sectors and the defection of Ex-deputy governor is connected to the emergence of Lamido’s son, Mustapha Sule Lamido (Santuraki) as Jigawa state PDP gubernatorial candidate in which everyone is optimistic he will be victorious in the governorship elections come 2023 by the special grace of God. And, the policies, programmes, agenda and philosophy of Lamido and his administration style will be in place in Santuraki’s administration because of the parental and moral upbringing, political orientation and training, character, intelligence, dedication, commitment, his passion for Jigawa and the young age of Santuraki, in which the young age is a strength and would give him the determination to bring a proper solution to the problems bedevilling the state.

It is also an opportunity for people at a young age to come together and support the PDP to fix the country. Also, the advise, mentorship, guidance and supervision he will get or be getting from his father during governance.

Dr. Sule Lamido used the occasion at his country home in Bamaina, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa state to tell the Ex-deputy that the PDP door is opened to everyone especially the former members who left for one reason or the other to return home most especially those who held political offices either by election or appointment even the then former chief of staff, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim as he is the current gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in Jigawa state is highly welcome and Lamido also enjoins Mr. Mahmud to woo all these set of people back to PDP.

Also Lamido called on his Boss, Obasanjo, the former head of state on the issue of endorsing Peter Obi. Lamido said people like Mr Obasanjo failed to understand that the PDP made them who they are. Lamido reaffirmed, Obasanjo is my boss, and I believe in him, but he is human, he can make mistakes and he made a big mistake for him to endorse a party outside his party which made him what he is, getting the relevance, the image, he has globally.

Lamido went further, i respect him but we have to stand by our tradition, the history of our political party, our philosophy, and PDP made Nigeria what it’s today.

“He is endorsing Peter Obi because he is either angry because of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, both men are strong characters and personalities, so the fear of these very strong men Is what is haunting him, that is all.

The monopoly he has in Nigeria space he will not have it. The fear of sharing that space with somebody is what is bringing all these problems for him. What he just said about Peter Obi is just an opinion.

Sule Lamido has his own beliefs and convictions which I and other like-minded people promote and those of us who share these beliefs and aspirations came together and formed the PDP in 1998 and PDP formed a government in Nigeria in 1999

Many people failed to understand that when a party honours you, dignified you made you who you are, and that is why you are talking. Lamido said, left to him, whether it’s Obasanjo or any other person he is talking about because he was a former president, under the PDP.

The PDP invented Obasanjo, honoured and dignified him and we look at him as a leader, who is inspiring, and motivating and can chart a new course for Nigeria those who worked with him in the last 25 years can trust him and respect him that is his legacy in life.

“So, it’s very sad that a man that was made by PDP demeaned PDP. It’s sad because what is the lesson he is teaching to the younger generation?

Lamido is a man if his word and he advised Obasanjo that, no matter how angry we are, we can not deny history. PDP is our party, our pride and the path or tool we used to save Nigeria from total collapse then, fixed it and put it in the right direction and you were the pilot of the huge success but why now deviating from the path of honour. Please stop demeaning the PDP because it is the only party that can save the country again because we are in the trying moment.

May PDP succeed.

–

Adamu is S.A Media to Dr. Sule Lamido (CON) writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state.