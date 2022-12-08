“We Did Not Fabricate ‘Work Free Day In Anambra’, Soludo Media Is Mistaken” – 247ureports

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

The Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Information and the Chief Press Secretary to the Office of the Governor has charged that a publication made by 247ureports.com was criminal and fake news – and that the associate publisher of the medium is a fake journalist.

The report as published by 247ureports.com is available at the link address – Work-Free Day Declared In Anambra For Atiku’s Visit – was culled verbatim from the Punch Newspapers at the link address – PDP declares work-free day for Atiku’s Anambra visit. The source and link address of the report was clearly stated in the publication made by 247ureports.com.

Most importantly, the content of the report is not false. Surprisingly, the media handlers of Soludo administration did not also fault the correctness or falsehood of the content. Rather, they focused elsewhere.

As can be deduced from the above, the original source of the article/report was the Punch Newspapers. But the Chief Press Secretary [Christian Aburime] opted to react to the publication made by 247ureports.com instead of the original source. Hear him, “this is bad headline, totally unacceptable to the government of Anambra State. How would a responsible journalist in your stable cast a headline like this? Very misleading and an affront to the government of Anambra State! Is this how journalism is practiced. Must we openly express our sentiments for a candidate without adhering to the ethics and tenets of the journalism profession??”



It is interesting that the headline is not misleading.

Christian Aburime, whom the publisher of 247ureports.com enjoys a cordial relationship with, proceeded to threaten to expose the previous interactions with the Nigerian security agencies in exchange for his silence. He forwarded previously published arrests of the publisher by the Nigerian security agencies to the Whatsapp inbox of the publisher of 247ureports.com.

Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime

See screen shots of the messages below:

Screen shot of Chief Press Secretary’s response to 247ureports over report authored by Punch Newspaper
Screenshot of the articles the Chief Press Secretary searched out on the internet – as threats to the publisher of 247ureports.com
screenshot of more of the articles the chief press secretary searched out to use to silence the publisher
Shortly after the interaction with the chief press secretary, the publisher received a call from the Commissioner of Information to the Anambra State Government, Sir Paul Nwosu. He was hot. He called the publisher a “fake journalist”, a “hired hand”, “working for the PDP”. The publisher attempted to inquire what was the point of discontent but the Commissioner was not letting up.
Information Commissioner, Sir Paul Nwosu
Hours later, the Commissioner released a news bulletin that was aired at the Anambra State Broadcasting Service [ABS] – Both through the Radio and Television service indicating that “Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe” had published a fake report – and that the report had been purchased by the opposition party.
Along with the ABS news bulletin, the Commissioner released a written response. Below is the response.
————
Announcement!
*NO WORK-FREE DAY IN ANAMBRA STATE*
The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a spurious headline on social media that goes thus: “Work-free Day Declared in Anambra for Atiku’s Visit.”
The general public is hereby notified that this is a collosal fabrication by one fake journalist who goes by the name of Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe.
No Work-free Day has been declared in Anambra State for anybody’s visit.
The hireling who is spreading the Fake News should be ignored by all decent people.
Thank you.
*Sir Paul Nwosu* Commissioner for Information, Anambra State
—–
When the publisher attempted to reach the Commissioner through a more calmer means – sms message – to explain and to inquirer what the point of discord was, the Commissioner responded that he was not aware that Punch Newspaper also published the report. He said Punch was not quoted. But Punch was clearly quoted.
See the screenshot below.
Screenshot of message to Information Commissioner and his response.

The unfortunate aspect of this development is that the knee-jerk attitude of the media handlers of the Soludo administration may serve to become the Achilles heel of the administration. The Soludo administration – in terms of its plan for the State – has started on a good foot in its execution of the numerous infrastructural projects and managerial prowess.

It is without doubt that Soludo has begun to score major successes. The revival of the moribund road networks has begun. The kick-starting of a more friendly and workable education system has also begun. The streamlining of the taxation process is taking form.

But the media handlers of the Soludo administration appear too distracted. They may have forgotten what their main focus ought to be – that is on the successes of their principal and of their administration. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe is not the enemy of Soludo’s administration or the enemy of Anambra Government.

God bless Anambra Government. God continue to guide the Governor.

 


LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here