“We Did Not Fabricate ‘Work Free Day In Anambra’, Soludo Media Is Mistaken” – 247ureports

The report as published by 247ureports.com is available at the link address – Work-Free Day Declared In Anambra For Atiku’s Visit – was culled verbatim from the Punch Newspapers at the link address – PDP declares work-free day for Atiku’s Anambra visit. The source and link address of the report was clearly stated in the publication made by 247ureports.com.
Most importantly, the content of the report is not false. Surprisingly, the media handlers of Soludo administration did not also fault the correctness or falsehood of the content. Rather, they focused elsewhere.
As can be deduced from the above, the original source of the article/report was the Punch Newspapers. But the Chief Press Secretary [Christian Aburime] opted to react to the publication made by 247ureports.com instead of the original source. Hear him, “this is bad headline, totally unacceptable to the government of Anambra State. How would a responsible journalist in your stable cast a headline like this? Very misleading and an affront to the government of Anambra State! Is this how journalism is practiced. Must we openly express our sentiments for a candidate without adhering to the ethics and tenets of the journalism profession??”
It is interesting that the headline is not misleading.
Christian Aburime, whom the publisher of 247ureports.com enjoys a cordial relationship with, proceeded to threaten to expose the previous interactions with the Nigerian security agencies in exchange for his silence. He forwarded previously published arrests of the publisher by the Nigerian security agencies to the Whatsapp inbox of the publisher of 247ureports.com.
See screen shots of the messages below:
The unfortunate aspect of this development is that the knee-jerk attitude of the media handlers of the Soludo administration may serve to become the Achilles heel of the administration. The Soludo administration – in terms of its plan for the State – has started on a good foot in its execution of the numerous infrastructural projects and managerial prowess.
It is without doubt that Soludo has begun to score major successes. The revival of the moribund road networks has begun. The kick-starting of a more friendly and workable education system has also begun. The streamlining of the taxation process is taking form.
But the media handlers of the Soludo administration appear too distracted. They may have forgotten what their main focus ought to be – that is on the successes of their principal and of their administration. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe is not the enemy of Soludo’s administration or the enemy of Anambra Government.
God bless Anambra Government. God continue to guide the Governor.