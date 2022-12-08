Work-Free Day Declared In Anambra For Atiku’s Visit

The Peoples Democratic Party and supporters of the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in Anambra State have declared Thursday next week as a work-free day in honour of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who will be visiting the state for his campaign rally.

This was disclosed in a statement in Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the party’s stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in preparation for the presidential rally in the state.

It was an unanimous decision of party faithful to designate December 15, 2022, as a work-free day to honour the presidential candidate of the PDP as a sign of support and solidarity with his ambition, which the party members described as a clarion call to rescue and recover Nigeria.

The statement was signed by the Deputy Director Media/Publicity, Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra, Mr Uloka Chukwubuikem.

It read, “Anambra is home to Atiku Abubakar. Aside from being our in-law and having kids whose maternal home is in Onitsha, he has for years demonstrated love and interest for our dear state.

“We can recall that in 2007 Atiku Abubakar as a candidate of the defunct ACN, picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi from Awka as his running mate. In 2019, he again single-handedly chose Peter Obi to be his running mate, despite not being the choice of many PDP leaders.

“Anambra is home to Atiku and he is one of us, we must acknowledge that and express love for him whenever he is coming to the state.

“There’s no better way to honour him than to declare a voluntary work-free day as resolved by PDP stalwarts, and ardent supporters of the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State.

“We are hoping that Anambra will empty at the venue of the campaign rally in Awka and reiterate our organic support for Atiku and the PDP. No doubt, Anambra has always been a stronghold of the PDP, and we will prove that to the nation on December 15, and eventually ensure that the PDP wins all positions in the state, from the presidency to the least-contested position.

“Among the many states of the federation that will give the PDP and Atiku Abubakar a majority vote in 2023, Anambra will take the lead and ensure that we are not left out in the task to rescue and recover Nigeria. We hope that the campaign rally will serve as a prelude for the general election in February of next year.”