Police Investigate Removal of Boy’s Eye in Bauchi

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command Aminu Alhassan has ordered a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstance that led to the pluck of a twelve-year-old boy’s eye by unknown persons in Kafin-Madaki, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command stated this in a statement distributed to reporters today Tuesday in Bauchi, He said

“Najib Hussaini ‘m’ 12yrs old, an indigene of Kano state, who was attending quranic education (Almajiranci) in Kafin-Madaki was barely a year in the state when the incident occured on 9th oDecember, 2022 at Unguwar Yamma, not far from the victim’s school (Tsangaya).

Wakil said “It was revealed that two unknown people who came on a motorcycle (Bajaj) lured the victim to a nearby house to assist them to call a lady, They took the victim on their bike straight to an isolated area near Hanyar Gonar Wakili of the same village, where they stopped the motorcycle near a bushy area and forcefully plucked the right eye of the victim and consequently abandoned him in his pool of blood”.

He said “The victim managed to reach a point where he was sighted by some of his colleagues who rushed him to their teacher”.

Police Spokesman said “the incident was reported to the Ganjuwa Divisional Police Headquarters; a discreet investigation commenced in earnest where the victim was rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH)”

He said “The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Aminu Alhassan, appealed to the public to always be security conscious and report strange people and suspicious movements in their communities. He also assured that perpetrators of criminal acts would be apprehended soon.