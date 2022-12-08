Party Spokespersons De-Marketing Their Candidates — Orji Uzor Kalu

Advertisement



The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia), has taken a swipe at the spokespersons of presidential candidates of leading political parties, saying their utterances are de-marketing their principals.

Kalu, in an interview with newsmen at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, said the spokespersons’ utterances dwelled on frivolous matters instead of addressing issues as regards the aspirations of their principals.

“What I am seeing is not marketing, it is backlashing. This spokesman will come and talk rubbish and another will come and talk his own. That is not what democracy looks like. Democracy is about what we can do for the people and I want this message to be carried to them because they are de-marketing their candidates.

“What Nigerians want to hear from the four leading candidates are their plans on how to turn around the nation’s economy for the better, end insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of crimes and criminalities bedevilling the country,” he said.