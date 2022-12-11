Land crisis: CP orders arrest of suspected arsonists, murderers in Ondo

Advertisement



The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Oyediran Oyeyemi has ordered arrest of persons allegedly involved in arson and murder in Kuseru Village of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

It was also gathered that many innocent people including police officers and few Amotekun members, lost their lives in the crisis.

In a statement on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Omisanya , the CP said normalcy had returned to Kuseru Village and only two corpses were found and no police personnel affected.

He said that a case of attempted murder was reported at Kajola Division on Dec. 9, that a woman, Julianah Alaba Abejoye, was shot by two masked men on her farm

at Ogbontiba via Kuseru.

The commissioner said that the victim (Abejoye)who was shot with locally made double barrelled gun sustained injuries on the arm and thigh and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“On the Dec. 10, at about 1000hrs, in what seemed to be a reprisal attack, Aiyetoro Boys in their numbers allegedly attacked Kuseru Village.

“Set ablaze the motorcycle parks, killed livestock, destroyed motorcycles and cut down plantain trees.

“Police contingents were quickly dispatched to the scene, while on patrol of the villages, corpses of vigilantes were seen at the Palace of Bale of Kuseru village who were said to have been allegedly ambushed and killed,” he said.

The commissioner who visited the scene, urged all parties involved to sheath their swords and allow police carryout a thorough investigation on what really happened.

He ordered that the Area commander and DPO of the area should ensure all culprits involved in the arson and murder be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“Tactical teams of the command have been deployed to aid the activities of policemen in the area.

“We also want to allay the fears of residents around Kuseru ,Aiyetoro and Ago Alafia and Ondo state at large that nothing untoward will happen to them as adequate security is emplaced to ensure a hitch free celebration during this period,” he said.