Bandits Ambush, Kill Monarch In Zamfara – Channels TV

Armed bandits have killed the district head of Yankuzo, Alhaji Hamza Abdullahi Kogo of Tsafe Emirate in Zamfara State.

Channels Television gathered that, the district head was attacked by the bandits on his way back to his community from an official engagement last Friday around 8pm

Sources from the area said the monarch was shot and wounded in an attempt to abduct him

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Gusau, the state capital where he later died on Saturday night

Yankuzo is the hometown of the notorious bandit kingpin, Ado Aleru who was conferred with Traditional title in Yandoton Daji Emirate in July this year

Many residents of Yankuzo community said the community has never witnessed bandits’ attack since the inception of banditry within the state

Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the latest incident.