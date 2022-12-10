Ohanaeze Ndigbo felicitates Nwodo at 70

Advertisement



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, has celebrates with its former President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who clocks 70 on Dec. 11, 2022.

This is contained in a release signed by the Organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Ogbonnia, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Saturday.

Ogbonnia described Nwodo, a former Minister of the Federal Republic, as an Igbo titan, trail blazer, dogged fighter, transcendental visionary, generosity icon, orator, lawyer, economist, politician and reflective intellectual, with a “spark of God”.

This, he said, was evidenced by his numerous successes as President of Debating Society, College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu; President, Students’ Union of the University of Ibadan; and later, as Secretary, National Party of Nigeria (NPN), in the old Anambra.

” Evidently, Nwodo pursued his vision with incandescent passion, valour, candour and honour.

“ From serving as Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Minister of Aviation; to Chairman, Urban Development Bank, Plc; and later, the Minister of Information and Culture before being elected as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“ The life of Nnia Nwodo remains a veritable trajectory in courage, heroism, profound insight and foresight, character comeliness, marital exemplariness, devout religiosity and unquenchable patriotic zeal.

“He is allergic to lukewarm character and does not suffer fools gladly.

“ The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor extols Nwodo as a great man who profiles in the courage of his convictions, speaks truth to power and goes extra miles to accomplish his set goals,” he said.

He added that arrangements had been concluded for eminent Nigerians including former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to lead the dignitaries of diverse backgrounds in the ceremonies outlined to make the birthday celebration a landmark event.

“ It is, therefore, the prayer of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed the Igbo nation that the Prince of Ukehe and our former President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, celebrates many more fruitful years in robust health and sound mind “, he said.