Dangote in Land-grabbing  scandal as rights group fingers Oba Akamo, others

Advertisement



…Plans to petition Buhari, others*

A human rights organization, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice

(CHRSJ) had concluded strong arrangement to Petition President Muhammadu Buhari and other concern authorities *over alleged illegal trespass, wilful and malicious damaged, breaking and entry into the Arayomi Family land situated at Oluke-Orile/Ipaso-Oluke town via Itori in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State by the Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote*.

It was gathered that *one Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo with phone number +2348033044877 and one acclaimed traditional Chief, Mr. Ishau Adeola Balogun(+2349052631227), who came from Saki in Oyo State for daily bread in the area, were fingered in the alleged land deal with Dangote Group of Companies*.

It added that they have *scammed Alhaji Dangote and collected huge amount of money on the land that was not belonging to them but the rights group has vowed to use all the democratic means to ensure that the said land was retrieved back from those who thought they were untouchable in the country for the poor children of late Arayomi Osuji through the legal means*.

The group also *planned to write a strong powerful letter to Alhaji Dangote to inform him of the real owner of the said land with evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt and to know that his Company had been scammed by aforementioned Land-grabbing people*.

It would be recalled that *Mr. Ishau Balogun, one Olu-Omo of Itele Ota, Chief Kazeem Ajiboye and their Land-grabbing agents/thugs have been dragged before the security agents where they were under investigation of Inspector General of Police(IGP) and they would soon be dragged to Court for prosecution over the said land*.

It had been earlier alleged that Mr. Ishau Balogun, kazeem Ajiboye and their cohorts had been planning to terminate the lives of the Children of late Chief Arayomi

Osuji for rejecting them to encroach their father’s landed property

situated at Oluke-Orile/Ipaso-Oluke town.

CHRSJ learnt from reliable source that *Mr. Ishau Adeola Balogun was not entitled to the throne he presently occupied illegally but using the thugs to suppress the rightful owner of the throne, Prince Adio Akinlotan (+2347031685888) by threatening to kill Prince Akinlotan and his wife with their children*.

It was also learnt that the *wife of Mr. Adeola Balogun, who claimed to be a police officer with phone number:- (+2348022853439), has been the tool being used by Mr. Balogun to encroach on the land of the innocent people of the*

community with the aid of security agents in the area which usually

coordinated by Mr. Adeola Balogun.

Other *land-grabbing thugs being used by Adeola Balogun are; Kabiru Onadimokun (+2348033215219),Akinsanya Jubril Abayomi (Bamitale+2347034003295)*, but claiming illegally the name of Arayomi as surename*, High-Tension installation P.A (+2348107111955) and his boss(+2349169545534), Kunle Akinbode(+2347063456865), Kazeem Ajiboye (+2348032227257) and Kamoru Onadimokun (+2348038205173)*.

Investigation then revealed that the land-grabber monarch and his

co-travellers were planning to eliminate the lives of the children of Chief Arayomi Osuji in order to take over the hectres and acres of their land as they did in purportedly selling of land to Dangote Group of Companies.

Condemning the action of those who sold the land belonging to Arayomi Osuji’s children through a

signed Statement by the CHRSJ’s Executive Chairman, Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, and copies were made available to newsmen on Thursday, urged the Police in charge of the matter at the State Police Headquarters,Eleweran, Abeokuta,to do the needful of charging the matter to Court of competent jurisdiction for possible prosecution of the aforementioned land-grabbers.

Meanwhile, to support their ownership of the said landed property, *the children of Chief Arayomi Osuji had earlier approached the State High Court of Justice sitting in Abeokuta for Affidavit of Affirmation dated 1st day of March, 2022*.

According to the Affidavit, *”That the late Chief Arayomi Osuji was the head of Olaogun- Arayomi family in Oluke-Orile village via Itori, Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State, who died on 17th of March,1949*.

It added that *Late Chief Arayomi Osuji was the owner of the landed property situated, lying and being at Oluke-Orile village, measuring approximately 91.988 hectres and 227.308 acres of land vide provisional copy Survey Plan NO.OG/93/2021/012 and another one at Ipaso, Oluke-Orile village via Itori in Ewekoro Local Government area of Ogun State, measuring approximately (A)91.518 Hectres and 226.147 acres of land, (B)5.030Hectres and 12.431 acres of land vide provisional copy Survey Plan N0:OG/93/2021/012*.

“That the children namely; *Chief Babatunde Jimoh Arayomi, Mrs. Fausat Modupeola Malomo(nee Arayomi):+234 7062411372, Mr. Kolawole Adio Olaogun-Arayomi(+2347038895630), Mrs. Olayide Adunni Osayemi(nee Arayomi)+2349020309324, Alfa Saburi Olawale Arayomi(+2348155304775), and Mr. Idrish Olamilekan Arayomi(+2347086314247)*, inherited the said landed property after the death of thier late father, Chief Arayomi Osuji”.

The rights activist therefore stated that only the leader of the Youths in the area, *Chief Taiwo Konigbagbe with phone number:(+2348158335090)*, were in support of the truth on the subject matter.