OCDA GM Attack: One police officer confirmed dead

Fresh facts have emerge on the attack on the General Manager of OCDA Mr Francis Chukwu. An aide to the GM told our correspondent that one person a police officer attached to the GM was killed in the attack while doctors are still battling to save the live of one of his drivers

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Isinweke in Ihitte Uboma on his way from a public function. According to reports, a Hilux vehicle attached to his security detail was set ablaze.

Imo state has seen an upsurge in gun attacks within the past two weeks which has resulted in loss of lives.