Argentina World Cup winners are given heroes’ welcome as thousands line Buenos Aires streets during open top bus parade

Argentinians lined the streets in their thousands to welcome home their World Cup-winning team.

Lionel Messi and Co beat France on penalties in Sunday’s final after a thrilling 3-3 draw in one of the all-time great games.

The squad returned to Argentina late on Monday night ahead of Tuesday’s parade.

And the country came out in their droves to create a remarkable spectacle in Buenos Aires as they hailed their triumphant side.

Fans gathered around the Obelisk monument in the centre of the capital city as they waited for the team bus to parade through the streets.

But the players’ celebrations were cut short when they had to transfer to helicopters as the sheer number of people on the streets meant the bus could not get through.