Uzodimma appoints Onuoha SA on Direct Foreign investment and new industries

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has appointed Dr. (Mrs.) Chidinma Onuoha as his Special Adviser on Direct Foreign Investment and Industries.

Dr. Onuoha’s appointment is with effect from November 5, 2022.

The Special Adviser has to her credit, many years working experience in accounting and is expected to bring same to bear in her new office, in line with the 3-R mantra programmes of the Uzodimma administration, in the interest of the State.

While wishing Dr. Onuoha well on the job, Governor Uzodimma also congratulated her over the appointment.