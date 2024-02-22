Soludo Gets FG’s Commendation for Rescuing Former Tennis Star, Tanya, Promoting Sports Development in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led Administration in Anambra State for its clear vision for the development of the sports sector in the state.

The Minister of Sports, Sen. John Ewan-Eno, gave the commendation when he received, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission in his office in Abuja.

Onyedum, who presented the Anambra’s five-point agenda for sports also informed the Minister of the activities and successes in the state’a sports sector.

He spoke about the Anambra Sports Solution Initiative (ANSSI) which gave birth to the Primary and Secondary School Sports Festival that was reintroduced last year in the State.

The Sports Commission Chairman said abundance of talents was discovered in the 2023 edition of the School Sports Festival, adding that a number of them went to the National Youth Game in Asaba and excelled, following which some of them won scholarship because of their sterling performances.

Onyedum thereafter, invited the Minister to the 2024 edition of the Festival billed for May this year.

His words: “The agenda for sports under Soludo include To facilitate grassroots sports development for all youth and students for recreation, health, and livelihood. The inter-house and inter-school sports competitions

will be mainstreamed;

“To create Anambra male and female football teams to play in the professional league in Nigeria;

“To create private-sector partnerships to drive sports development and infrastructural development;

“To develop modern sports facilities across all local governments to harness talent and develop future Olympic champions and global sports champions;

“And to encourage schools, communities, and local governments to create playgrounds/sports centres with needed equipment to develop skills and provide matching grants to facilitate these infrastructure.”

Responding, the Minister commended Soludo for giving priority to sports and turning Anambra to a hub in the Southeast.

Ewan-Eno said the five-point agenda align with the programme of the Ministry, even as he promised adequate support where necessary.

He also thanked Soludo for rescuing and rehabilitating Tanya Okpala, a former Tennis Star, who was spotted in a viral video in the street of Awka going through psycho, social and economic challenges.